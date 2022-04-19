Palestinian president discusses Mideast tension with Jordanian King, Putin

Xinhua) 11:20, April 19, 2022

RAMALLAH, April 18 (Xinhua) -- Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Monday discussed the growing tension with Israel in East Jerusalem during two separate phone conversations with King Abdullah II of Jordan and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Abbas exchanged views with King Abdullah over the situation in East Jerusalem, accusing the Israeli police forces of acting "brutally towards the safe worshipers, in flagrant violation of international law and the legal and historical status of the status quo in the holy city," the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Tensions between Israel and the Palestinians have run high in recent days during the rare confluence of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the week-long Jewish holiday of Passover. Clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police erupted on Friday at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, leaving over 160 Palestinians injured.

According to the report, the two sides agreed to hold a meeting soon, and continue consultation, coordination and contact with concerned parties to stop violence at the holy site.

In his phone talk with Putin, Abbas discussed bilateral ties as well as the recent development of situation in the Middle East, saying there is a need to respect international law and work to end the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories.

Abbas called for efforts to provide international protection for the Palestinians, WAFA said.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)