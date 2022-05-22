Home>>
5.8-magnitude quake strikes off Japan's Ibaraki Prefecture, no tsunami warning issued
(Xinhua) 15:07, May 22, 2022
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 on Sunday struck off Japan's Ibaraki Prefecture, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).
The temblor occurred at around 12:24 p.m. local time at a latitude of 36.8 north and a longitude of 141.5 east and at depth of 30 km.
The quake logged five upper in some parts of Ibaraki and Fukushima prefectures on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at seven.
So far no tsunami warning has been issued.
