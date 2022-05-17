Green health code required on public transportations in Beijing

Ecns.cn) 13:49, May 17, 2022

A staff member holds a placard to remind passengers to show their health codes at a bus station in Beijing, May 17, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Han Haidan)

Starting Tuesday, passengers should show their green health codes before boarding buses and entering subway stations around the locked-down and controlled zones in Beijing. These measures involve 190 bus lines and 54 subway stations.

