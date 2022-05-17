Home>>
Green health code required on public transportations in Beijing
(Ecns.cn) 13:49, May 17, 2022
A staff member holds a placard to remind passengers to show their health codes at a bus station in Beijing, May 17, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Han Haidan)
Starting Tuesday, passengers should show their green health codes before boarding buses and entering subway stations around the locked-down and controlled zones in Beijing. These measures involve 190 bus lines and 54 subway stations.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
- China’s central bank to issue commemorative coins on cultural theme of auspiciousness, including two heart-shaped coins
- Population of endangered black-headed gulls exceeds 10,000 mark in NE China’s coastal city of Panjin
- China's self-developed floating airship breaks record
- Chinese germplasm bank conserves biodiversity in warm temperate zone
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.