Beijing subways enhance disinfection
(Ecns.cn) 13:28, May 13, 2022
Cleaning staff disinfect a subway station in Beijing, May 12, 2022. Beijing has closed some subway stations to curb its COVID-19 outbreak. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)
Cleaning staff disinfect entrance gates at a subway station in Beijing, May 12, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)
