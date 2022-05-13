Inflatable COVID-19 testing laboratory put into use in Shunyi District

Xinhua) 08:19, May 13, 2022

Staff members transfer boxes containing registered samples for nucleic acid test at an inflatable COVID-19 testing lab in Shunyi District of Beijing, capital of China, May 12, 2022. An inflatable COVID-19 testing laboratory was put into use recently in Shunyi District.

The newly installed lab, with a designed daily testing capacity of 100,000 tubes, covers the testing demand of various towns from Shunyi, as well as regions in other districts such as Miyun and Tongzhou. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Staff members work at an inflatable COVID-19 testing lab in Shunyi District of Beijing, capital of China, May 12, 2022. An inflatable COVID-19 testing laboratory was put into use recently in Shunyi District.

A staff member works at an inflatable COVID-19 testing lab in Shunyi District of Beijing, capital of China, May 12, 2022. An inflatable COVID-19 testing laboratory was put into use recently in Shunyi District.

Staff members work at an inflatable COVID-19 testing lab in Shunyi District of Beijing, capital of China, May 12, 2022. An inflatable COVID-19 testing laboratory was put into use recently in Shunyi District.

A staff member transfers a box containing registered samples for nucleic acid test at an inflatable COVID-19 testing lab in Shunyi District of Beijing, capital of China, May 12, 2022. An inflatable COVID-19 testing laboratory was put into use recently in Shunyi District.

A staff member works at an inflatable COVID-19 testing lab in Shunyi District of Beijing, capital of China, May 12, 2022. An inflatable COVID-19 testing laboratory was put into use recently in Shunyi District.

Staff members work at an inflatable COVID-19 testing lab in Shunyi District of Beijing, capital of China, May 12, 2022. An inflatable COVID-19 testing laboratory was put into use recently in Shunyi District.

Photo taken on May 12, 2022 shows an inflatable COVID-19 testing lab in Shunyi District of Beijing, capital of China. An inflatable COVID-19 testing laboratory was put into use recently in Shunyi District.

A staff member transfers samples for nucleic acid test at an inflatable COVID-19 testing lab in Shunyi District of Beijing, capital of China, May 12, 2022. An inflatable COVID-19 testing laboratory was put into use recently in Shunyi District.

