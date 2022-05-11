Medics provide home services to elderly residents to receive COVID-19 vaccination in Beijing
An elderly resident receives a shot of COVID-19 vaccine at home in Dongcheng District of Beijing, capital of China, May 10, 2022. Medical workers on Tuesday provided home services to some elderly residents who preferred to receive COVID-19 vaccination at home due to their health conditions. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
Medical workers leave a residential building after finishing the vaccination for an elderly resident in Dongcheng District of Beijing, capital of China, May 10, 2022. Medical workers on Tuesday provided home services to some elderly residents who preferred to receive COVID-19 vaccination at home due to their health conditions. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
An elderly resident consults a doctor about health issues during the 30-minute observation period after his shot of COVID-19 vaccine at home in Dongcheng District of Beijing, capital of China, May 10, 2022. Medical workers on Tuesday provided home services to some elderly residents who preferred to receive COVID-19 vaccination at home due to their health conditions. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
An elderly resident signs on the informed consent sheet before receiving his shot of COVID-19 vaccine at home in Dongcheng District of Beijing, capital of China, May 10, 2022. Medical workers on Tuesday provided home services to some elderly residents who preferred to receive COVID-19 vaccination at home due to their health conditions. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
An elderly resident has his blood pressure checked before receiving his shot of COVID-19 vaccine at home in Dongcheng District of Beijing, capital of China, May 10, 2022. Medical workers on Tuesday provided home services to some elderly residents who preferred to receive COVID-19 vaccination at home due to their health conditions. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)
Photos
