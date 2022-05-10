Epidemic prevention and control measures intensified in Chaoyang, Beijing

Xinhua) 08:21, May 10, 2022

People shop at a market in Chaoyang District, Beijing, capital of China, May 9, 2022. Epidemic prevention and control measures are intensified to curb latest COVID-19 resurgence in Chaoyang District by ordering indoor entertainment facilities, gyms, beauty salons, libraries, museums, training institutions and commercial complexes to temporarily suspend business. Markets and other businesses that guarantee people's livelihoods remain open, and restaurants can continue to take online orders in the district. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

A medic takes swab samples from a resident for nucleic acid testing at Balizhuang subdistrict in Chaoyang District, Beijing, capital of China, May 9, 2022. Epidemic prevention and control measures are intensified to curb latest COVID-19 resurgence in Chaoyang District by ordering indoor entertainment facilities, gyms, beauty salons, libraries, museums, training institutions and commercial complexes to temporarily suspend business. Markets and other businesses that guarantee people's livelihoods remain open, and restaurants can continue to take online orders in the district. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

People walk past Qingnian Road in Chaoyang District, Beijing, capital of China, May 9, 2022. Epidemic prevention and control measures are intensified to curb latest COVID-19 resurgence in Chaoyang District by ordering indoor entertainment facilities, gyms, beauty salons, libraries, museums, training institutions and commercial complexes to temporarily suspend business. Markets and other businesses that guarantee people's livelihoods remain open, and restaurants can continue to take online orders in the district. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Children play inside a community in Chaoyang District, Beijing, capital of China, May 9, 2022. Epidemic prevention and control measures are intensified to curb latest COVID-19 resurgence in Chaoyang District by ordering indoor entertainment facilities, gyms, beauty salons, libraries, museums, training institutions and commercial complexes to temporarily suspend business. Markets and other businesses that guarantee people's livelihoods remain open, and restaurants can continue to take online orders in the district. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Residents wait for nucleic acid testing at Balizhuang subdistrict in Chaoyang District, Beijing, capital of China, May 9, 2022. Epidemic prevention and control measures are intensified to curb latest COVID-19 resurgence in Chaoyang District by ordering indoor entertainment facilities, gyms, beauty salons, libraries, museums, training institutions and commercial complexes to temporarily suspend business. Markets and other businesses that guarantee people's livelihoods remain open, and restaurants can continue to take online orders in the district. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

