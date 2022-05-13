Home>>
Delivery services normal in Beijing amid COVID-19 resurgence
(Ecns.cn) 15:44, May 13, 2022
A delivery man carries a package to a community in Chaoyang district, Beijing, May 13, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)
Delivery services would not suspend amid the COVID-19 resurgence in Beijing.
