Delivery services normal in Beijing amid COVID-19 resurgence

Ecns.cn) 15:44, May 13, 2022

A delivery man carries a package to a community in Chaoyang district, Beijing, May 13, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)

Delivery services would not suspend amid the COVID-19 resurgence in Beijing.

