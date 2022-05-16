Beijing continues mass nucleic acid testing

Ecns.cn) 13:37, May 16, 2022

Medical workers take swab samples from residents for nucleic acid testing at Sanlitun area, Chaoyang district, Beijing, May 15, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)

Twelve districts in Beijing will continue to carry out three rounds of daily nucleic acid screening from Monday to Wednesday to curb the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak.

