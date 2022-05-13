Beijing starts new round of mass nucleic acid testing

Xinhua) 16:28, May 13, 2022

A staff member registers information for a resident at a nucleic acid testing site in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, May 13, 2022. Beijing has started three additional rounds of mass nucleic acid testing in 12 districts from Friday to Sunday, as the Chinese capital races against time to contain the latest resurgence of COVID-19 infections. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

