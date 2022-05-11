True colors of U.S. in Russia-Ukraine conflict: Root cause of divisions between the two countries
Russia and Ukraine, once close brothers, are now at war with each other, which is largely attributable to U.S. instigation.
After the end of the Cold War, the U.S. continued to contain and besiege Russia in pursuit of its “global hegemony” and “absolute security.” Fully understanding Ukraine’s importance for Russia’s strategic security, the U.S. has made Ukraine a chess piece in the geopolitical game between itself and Russia.
The U.S.-led NATO alliance has expanded eastward five times, squeezing Russia’s geopolitical space. Meanwhile, it has instigated color revolutions such as the Maidan Revolution in Ukraine, and supported pro-U.S. forces in the country to confront Russia. The U.S. has also made empty promises after admitting Ukraine into the fold to challenge Russia.
According to former U.S. congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, Biden can very easily prevent a war between Russia and Ukraine by guaranteeing that Ukraine will not become a member of NATO. But the U.S. has simply rejected that idea.
Hence, the U.S. incitement is indeed the root cause of Russia-Ukraine conflict.
