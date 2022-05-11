First president of Ukraine Leonid Kravchuk dies at 88

Xinhua) 08:40, May 11, 2022

KIEV, May 10 (Xinhua) -- Leonid Kravchuk, the first president of independent Ukraine, died at the age of 88, Ukraine's Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak said on Tuesday.

"Leonid Makarovych (Kravchuk) was a wise patriot of Ukraine, a truly historical figure in gaining our independence," Yermak wrote on Telegram.

Kravchuk served as Ukrainian president between December 1991 and July 1994. Later, he served as a member of the Ukrainian parliament and the leader of parliamentary group Social Democratic Party of Ukraine.

Kravchuk was also honorary president of the Ukraine-China Friendship Society.

