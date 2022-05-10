Ukrainian president, Swedish PM discuss defense support for Ukraine over phone

Xinhua) 08:41, May 10, 2022

KIEV, May 9 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday he had discussed defense support for his country amid the conflict with Russia with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson.

According to Zelensky, other topics of the conversation were energy cooperation between Ukraine and Sweden and the strengthening of sanctions on Russia.

For her part, Andersson tweeted that she expressed steadfast support for Ukraine during the phone call with Zelensky.

