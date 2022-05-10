Home>>
Ukrainian president, Swedish PM discuss defense support for Ukraine over phone
(Xinhua) 08:41, May 10, 2022
KIEV, May 9 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday he had discussed defense support for his country amid the conflict with Russia with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson.
According to Zelensky, other topics of the conversation were energy cooperation between Ukraine and Sweden and the strengthening of sanctions on Russia.
For her part, Andersson tweeted that she expressed steadfast support for Ukraine during the phone call with Zelensky.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Financial markets experience strains on market liquidity amid Russia-Ukraine conflict: U.S. Fed report
- Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: Canadian PM meets Ukrainian president in Kiev
- Feature: Environmentalists warn of fossil fuel "setback" amid Russia-Ukraine conflict
- Russia-Ukraine conflict hits Vietnam's economy
- Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: Humanitarian operation to evacuate civilians from Azovstal ends
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.