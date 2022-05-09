Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: Canadian PM meets Ukrainian president in Kiev

Xinhua) 15:08, May 09, 2022

BEIJING, May 9 (Xinhua) -- The following are the latest developments regarding the conflict between Russia and Ukraine:

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev on Sunday, announcing more military aid to Ukraine and more sanctions against Russia.

According to a news release on Sunday, Trudeau said that Canada would be providing Ukraine with an additional military aid worth of 50 million Canadian dollars (40 million U.S. dollars), including drone cameras, high-resolution satellite imagery, small arms as well as ammunition.

Zelensky met in Kiev Sunday with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic to discuss defense and energy cooperation and Ukraine's European integration, the Ukrainian presidential press service reported.

Zelensky said security issues and steps needed to support Ukraine were key topics of the talks.

He thanked Croatia for supporting Ukraine on its path to European Union integration and introducing sanctions on Russia over the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Zelensky and visiting President of the German parliament Baerbel Bas on Sunday discussed further defense assistance to Ukraine, the presidential press service reported.

Zelensky said that Kiev expects Germany to help Ukraine amid the conflict with Russia and called on Berlin to strengthen sanctions against Russia.

Besides, Zelensky asked Germany to support granting Ukraine the status of an official candidate country to join the European Union.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said in Tehran on Sunday that diplomacy is the only way to settle conflicts anywhere in the world, including in Ukraine, according to the state TV.

Iran believes that the Ukraine crisis could be resolved politically and negotiations between Russia and Ukraine should lead to an immediate ceasefire, said the senior diplomat, noting Iran is willing to play its role in this endeavor.

