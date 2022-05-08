Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: Humanitarian operation to evacuate civilians from Azovstal ends

BEIJING, May 8 (Xinhua) -- The following are the latest developments regarding the conflict between Russia and Ukraine:

The humanitarian operation to evacuate civilians from the Azovstal steel plant in the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol has ended, Mikhail Mizintsev, head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, said Saturday.

"Thanks to unprecedented measures taken by the leadership of the Russian Federation, with the active participation of representatives of the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross, the humanitarian operation to evacuate civilians from the Azovstal plant has completed today," he said.

During the operation starting from Thursday, 51 people, namely 18 men, 22 women and 11 children, were rescued, according to the official.

Ukraine has evacuated all women, children and the elderly from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said Saturday.

"This part of the Mariupol humanitarian operation has been completed," Vereshchuk wrote on Telegram, noting the evacuation was carried out following the order of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

On Friday, head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak said that Ukraine had evacuated about 500 civilians from Mariupol.

Ukraine has limited the exports of buckwheat, rye and oats amid a possible shortage, the Ukrinform news agency reported Saturday, citing Taras Vysotsky, Ukraine's first deputy minister of agrarian policy and food.

The new restrictions will be in place until the end of the martial law in Ukraine, Vysotsky said, noting the government is monitoring a possible shortage of wheat and sugar on the Ukrainian market.

The stocks of corn and sunflower oil in Ukraine are sufficient to satisfy domestic and external demands, he added.

