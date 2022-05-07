Moscow criticizes West for prolonging Russia-Ukraine conflict

MOSCOW, May 6 (Xinhua) -- While Western countries are calling for an early cessation of hostilities in Ukraine, "they are doing everything to prevent this" with their actions, a Russian diplomat said Friday.

Arms deliveries to Ukraine are increasing and the United States alone has sent 3.8 billion U.S. dollars worth of military products, Alexei Zaitsev, deputy director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said at a briefing.

Military supplies from Western countries will prolong hostilities, cause new destruction of civilian infrastructure, and cost more civilian lives, he said.

Against this backdrop, the Russia-Ukraine peace talks are "in a state of stagnation," Zaitsev said.

Meanwhile, the diplomat denied the allegation that Russia could use nuclear weapons during its special military operation in Ukraine, calling such speculation "a deliberate lie."

Russia firmly adheres to the principle that "there can be no winners in a nuclear war, and it should not be unleashed," Zaytsev noted.

