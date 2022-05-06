Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: UN chief calls for end to "cycle of death, destruction" in Ukraine

Xinhua) 16:45, May 06, 2022

BEIJING, May 6 (Xinhua) -- Both Russian and Ukrainian leaders had telephone conversations with heads of state of other countries on Thursday, discussing ties and the Russian-Ukrainian crisis. The following are the latest developments regarding the conflict between Russia and Ukraine:

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Thursday to end the "cycle of death and destruction" in Ukraine.

As he briefed the UN Security Council on his shuttle diplomacy last week in Russia and Ukraine, Guterres said that he "did not mince words" when he spoke with the presidents of Russia and Ukraine about ending the conflict.

The conflict must "end for the sake of the people of Ukraine, Russia, and the entire world ... the cycle of death, destruction, dislocation and disruption must stop," the secretary-general said at a Security Council meeting on the situation in Ukraine.

- - - -

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Thursday to discuss the Ukrainian situation.

The leaders paid special attention to humanitarian issues, including the evacuation of civilians held by militants of nationalist battalions from the Azovstal steel plant, the Kremlin said in a statement.

The Russian military is ready to ensure the safe exit of civilians, Putin said, adding that the Kiev authorities should order the remaining militants at the Azovstal plant to lay down arms.

- - - -

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that he had separate conversations with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Zelensky tweeted that he discussed future joint international legal events and the issues of defensive support for Ukraine at the talks with Johnson.

Commenting on the conversation with Steinmeier, Zelensky said it was "good, constructive, and important."

Steinmeier's plan to travel to Kiev in April together with other European leaders was refused by Ukraine, But a statement by the German president's office said that Steinmeier expressed respect and support for the Ukrainian people.

- - - -

Belarus will not participate in Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Thursday in an interview with The Associated Press.

Lukashenko said Belarus stands for peace and has repeatedly called for the end of the current Russia-Ukraine military conflict.

- - - -

The ongoing Ukraine crisis is negatively affecting East Africa's food security through reduced food supplies, accessibility and high prices of food, fuel and fertilizer, the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) warned Thursday.

Export restrictions on grains, vegetable oil and fertilizers have surged since the start of the Ukraine-Russia conflict, the scale having reached the levels of the 2008 global food crisis in terms of share of global trade, the WFP said in its latest situation update on the food security conditions in Eastern Africa.

