Ukraine, Russia conduct new prisoner swap

Xinhua) 09:44, May 07, 2022

KIEV, May 6 (Xinhua) -- Ukraine and Russia on Friday conducted another prisoner exchange since the start of the conflict, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

As a result of the swap, 41 Ukrainian prisoners of war, including 13 civilians, returned home following their release by Russian forces, Vereshchuk wrote on Telegram.

Ukraine and Russia conducted their first prisoner exchange on March 24. Since then, more than 300 Ukrainians have been released.

