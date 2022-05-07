Home>>
Ukraine, Russia conduct new prisoner swap
(Xinhua) 09:44, May 07, 2022
KIEV, May 6 (Xinhua) -- Ukraine and Russia on Friday conducted another prisoner exchange since the start of the conflict, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.
As a result of the swap, 41 Ukrainian prisoners of war, including 13 civilians, returned home following their release by Russian forces, Vereshchuk wrote on Telegram.
Ukraine and Russia conducted their first prisoner exchange on March 24. Since then, more than 300 Ukrainians have been released.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- It is absurd to blame China for Russia-Ukraine conflict: Chinese vice FM
- Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: UN chief calls for end to "cycle of death, destruction" in Ukraine
- Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: Zelensky says Ukraine won't agree to "frozen conflict" with Russia
- Macron announces 2-bln-USD aid for Ukraine
- UN chief calls for end to "cycle of death, destruction" in Ukraine
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.