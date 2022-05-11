Germany works to provide modern weapons to Ukraine: FM

Xinhua) 08:49, May 11, 2022

KIEV, May 10 (Xinhua) -- Visiting German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Tuesday said the government of Germany is working to provide modern weapons to Ukraine, the Ukrainian government-run Ukrinform news agency reported.

"We are working with German enterprises to ensure that Ukraine receives the most modern weapons," Baerbock told reporters during a press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

In the coming days, Germany will begin training Ukrainian soldiers on using mobile howitzers, Baerbock added.

Besides, she said Germany will assist Ukraine in demining efforts and support Ukraine's aspirations to join the European Union (EU).

"We insist on Ukraine's full membership in the EU," said Baerbock.

For his part, Kuleba voiced his hope that European countries will continue to provide Ukraine with economic and military support and continue sanctions on Russia over the conflict with Ukraine.

Baerbock also held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to a statement from the German Foreign Ministry.

Baerbock's trip marks the first visit by a German government member to Ukraine since the outbreak of the conflict.

