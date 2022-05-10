True colors of U.S. in Russia-Ukraine conflict: Ignoring Ukraine’s fate constantly adding fuel to fire

It has been over two months since the Russia-Ukraine conflict broke out. Multiple parties from the international community have called on the two sides to engage in peace talks, at least apart from the U.S., which has instead been busy providing weapons to Ukraine.

According to the Associated Press, U.S. President Joe Biden on May 3 visited a missile factory in Alabama, where he made a pitch for Congress to approve $33 billion so that the U.S. could continue to rush aid to the Ukrainians.

In fact, the U.S. is clearly the leading instigator of the Ukraine crisis. The eastward expansion of the U.S.-led NATO alliance triggered the current Ukraine crisis, and after the conflict eventually broke out, the U.S. has constantly continued to stir up trouble, added further fuel to the fire, and benefiting from Ukraine’s misfortune. For Washington, Ukraine is nothing but another one of its chess pieces in the game of geopolitics, not to mention a tool for confronting Russia.

All along, what the U.S. has always wanted to do is to maintain its hegemony. In fact, it doesn’t care about the eventual fate of its “chess pieces.”

