Xi says that youth breeds infinite hope
(People's Daily App) 14:54, May 10, 2022
Chinese President Xi Jinping said that youth breeds infinite hope, and encouraged the members of the Communist Youth League of China (CYLC) to forge ahead on the new journey to realize the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation.
Xi made the remarks at a ceremony marking the centenary of the CYLC Tuesday in Beijing.
