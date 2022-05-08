Afghanistan receives 32-mln-USD humanitarian cash aid

Xinhua) 19:52, May 08, 2022

KABUL, May 8 (Xinhua) -- Afghanistan received a batch of 32 million U.S. dollars in humanitarian cash assistance on Sunday, the country's central bank said.

"Following a series of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, a shipment of humanitarian aid worth 32 million dollars reached Afghanistan on Sunday. The cash aid was delivered to a commercial bank," Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) said in a statement.

The central bank welcomed "the arrival of currencies into the country through principled and legal means."

While appreciating the humanitarian assistance of the international community, the Afghan central bank called for better relations with its partners in the financial and banking sectors.

The war-torn Asian country has received more than 8 million dollars in cash assistance since the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan in mid-August last year, according to figures issued by the bank.

Following the Taliban's takeover of the country, the United States froze more than 9 billion dollar assets of the Afghan central bank.

