Pakistani PM expresses grief over loss of lives in floods hitting Afghanistan

Xinhua) 09:50, May 06, 2022

ISLAMABAD, May 5 (Xinhua) -- Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has expressed grief over the loss of lives and property in the recent floods hitting different parts of Afghanistan, the Prime Minister's Office said on Thursday.

The prime minister expressed solidarity with the Afghan caretaker government and the people, and extended condolences to the bereaved and victims' families, the office said in a statement.

The prime minister announced that Pakistan is sending emergency aid to flood-stricken Afghans, according to the statement.

"We are with the Afghan people in this difficult hour and will provide them every possible assistance," said the statement.

Sharif also called on the international community, particularly the United Nations, to help the displaced Afghans by providing food, medical aid, and shelter.

The recent floods, according to the prime minister, could worsen Afghanistan's humanitarian situation.

Afghan officials said Thursday that eight people have been confirmed dead and 13 others injured in the floods that swept parts of Afghanistan's northern Baghlan and western Badghis provinces on Wednesday.

