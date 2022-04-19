Blast rocks Afghan capital of Kabul

Xinhua) 14:51, April 19, 2022

KABUL, April 19 (Xinhua) -- Casualties were feared as a blast rocked the western edge of the Afghan capital Kabul on Tuesday, an eyewitness said.

The eyewitness confirmed that the blast took place next to an educational center named Amozishgah Mumtaz in the Qala-e-Naw area of Dasht-e-Barchi neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Local media outlets, including Khamaa Press and Salam Watandar, have also reported the blast.

Police have yet to make comment on the accident.

