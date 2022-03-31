China calls for restarting trilateral cooperation mechanism of China, Afghanistan, Pakistan

Xinhua) 16:08, March 31, 2022

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi presides over the meeting of foreign ministers of China, Afghanistan and Pakistan in Tunxi, east China's Anhui Province, March 30, 2022. Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and acting Foreign Minister of the Afghan Interim Government Amir Khan Muttaqi attended the meeting. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

HEFEI, March 31 (Xinhua) -- Under the current circumstances, China, Afghanistan and Pakistan should restart the trilateral cooperation mechanism and advance cooperation in the areas of politics, development and security, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Wednesday.

Wang made the remarks when holding the meeting of foreign ministers of China, Afghanistan and Pakistan in Tunxi, east China's Anhui Province. Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and acting Foreign Minister of the Afghan Interim Government Amir Khan Muttaqi attended the meeting.

Wang called on the three parties to build tripartite political mutual trust, support each other's core concerns and safeguard common interests.

The three parties should strengthen practical cooperation, promote the extension of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to Afghanistan, and help Afghanistan participate in regional interconnection, Wang stressed.

Wang also suggested that China, Afghanistan and Pakistan enhance anti-terrorism cooperation, eradicate the breeding ground of terrorism and achieve long-term stability in the region.

Qureshi said the Pakistani side supports Afghanistan in strengthening contacts with the world, adding that Pakistan is ready to continue to help Afghanistan improve people's livelihood.

Afghan frozen overseas assets should be returned immediately, Qureshi stressed.

For his part, Muttaqi said the Afghan side understands the international community's concern about the rights and interests of women and children, especially girls' education, and will promote it actively and step by step. The interim government has never banned girls from going to school and has reopened 60 percent of schools so far.

The Afghan side is willing to once again solemnly promise to China and Pakistan and the whole world that terrorists will never be allowed to use the Afghan territory to harm the interests and citizens of other countries, Muttaqi stressed.

Muttaqi thanked China and Pakistan for providing invaluable support for Afghanistan's development and reconstruction. Afghanistan is unwilling to rely on charitable assistance for a long time and hopes to strengthen the tripartite cooperation and actively participate in the joint construction of the Belt and Road.

The three parties also agreed to hold a formal dialogue among the foreign ministers of China, Afghanistan and Pakistan in due course.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi presides over the meeting of foreign ministers of China, Afghanistan and Pakistan in Tunxi, east China's Anhui Province, March 30, 2022. Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and acting Foreign Minister of the Afghan Interim Government Amir Khan Muttaqi attended the meeting. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)