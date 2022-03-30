China hopes to help Afghanistan achieve peace, stability, development at an early date: MFA

(People's Daily App) 16:33, March 30, 2022

China hopes to help Afghanistan achieve peace, stability and development at an early date, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson.

Wang Wenbin made the remarks on Tuesday when briefing the extended meeting of the China-US-Russia consultation mechanism on the Afghan issue.

"As agreed on by all sides, the extended meeting of the China-US-Russia consultation mechanism on the Afghan issue will be held on the sidelines of the third Foreign Ministers' Meeting among the Neighboring Countries of Afghanistan on March 30 and 31 in Tunxi, Anhui Province," Wang said.

"Ambassador Yue Xiaoyong, Special Envoy for Afghan Affairs of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will chair the meeting. Special representatives for the Afghan issue of the US, Russia and Pakistan will attend the meeting," he said.

State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will have a group meeting with the attendees from all parties.

"China, the US, Russia and Pakistan are countries with an important influence on the Afghan issue," he added.

"We hope that this meeting can positively echo the third Foreign Ministers' Meeting among the Neighboring Countries of Afghanistan, further build consensus on the Afghan issue, encourage regional countries and the international community to step up support for peace and reconstruction in Afghanistan, and help the country achieve peace, stability and development at an early date," he said.

