"China-U.S.-Russia +" consultation mechanism meeting on Afghan issue upcoming

Xinhua) 09:56, March 30, 2022

BEIJING, March 29 (Xinhua) -- A meeting of the "China-U.S.-Russia +" consultation mechanism on the Afghan issue will be held during the third foreign ministers meeting among the neighboring countries of Afghanistan in Tunxi, Anhui Province. It will take place from March 30 to 31, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Tuesday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a daily news briefing that Yue Xiaoyong, a special envoy for Afghan affairs of the Chinese foreign ministry, will chair the meeting. Special representatives for the Afghan issue of the United States, Russia, and Pakistan will attend the meeting. Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will collectively meet with representatives of all parties.

"China, the United States, Russia, and Pakistan have a substantial influence on the Afghan issue," Wang Wenbin said.

Wang noted that China hopes this meeting will work positively in concert with the third foreign ministers meeting among the neighboring countries of Afghanistan to consolidate the consensus of all parties on the Afghan issue. He added that China also hopes to encourage regional nations and the international community to increase support for Afghanistan's peaceful reconstruction to help it achieve peace, stability, and development soon.

(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)