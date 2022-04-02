Experts hail China's support for peace, stable development in Afghanistan

Xinhua) 09:52, April 02, 2022

BEIJING, April 1 (Xinhua) -- Global experts have hailed China's role in supporting peaceful, stable development in Afghanistan.

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a written message on Thursday to the third foreign ministers' meeting among the neighboring countries of Afghanistan held in Tunxi, east China's Anhui Province.

Peace and development is the common aspiration of the Afghan people, which is also in line with the common interests of regional countries and the international community, said the experts. Xi's message has injected strong impetus into the coordination and cooperation mechanism among neighbors of Afghanistan, they added.

Shoazim Shozamonov, an associate professor at the Faculty of Sinology of the Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies, said China has been promoting and contributing to peace in Afghanistan.

In the process of addressing the Afghan issue, China has played an important and positive role in diplomatic mediation and the promotion of peace talks, which is widely welcomed by neighbors of Afghanistan, said Shozamonov.

Abdul Ghafar Gardizi, a retired professor of Afghanistan's National Defense University, said China has always respected Afghanistan's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

During the past two decades, China has done its best to support Afghanistan to achieve peace, stability and development, "while we witnessed double standard policies from many other countries during the period," said Gardizi.

Holding the foreign ministers' meeting among the neighboring countries of Afghanistan indicates China's support for Afghanistan and the Afghan people, Gardizi said.

Sayyed Naqibullah Haidari, a local commentator with The Kabul Times, said China has been one of the key stakeholders honestly trying to restore peace and security in Afghanistan.

The meeting of foreign ministers of Afghanistan's neighboring countries is a good opportunity to encourage the participating countries to invest in Afghanistan and help the poverty-stricken nation step toward a brighter future, said Haidari.

Rustam Shah Mohmand, a former Pakistani ambassador to Afghanistan, said President Xi rightly asked the neighboring countries of Afghanistan to do their best to build consensus on Afghanistan.

"The neighbors must enhance cooperation and increase support to Afghan people in achieving a safe, secure and stable Afghanistan, which is good for all," said Mohmand.

Bambang Suryono, chairman of Indonesian think tank Asia Innovation Study Center, said the reconstruction and development of Afghanistan is beneficial to maintaining regional stability and combating terrorism.

Noting that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and neighbors of Afghanistan have better understanding of the country's needs, Suryono said regional cooperation should play an important role in the reconstruction of Afghanistan.

Neighbors of Afghanistan should encourage the country to participate in regional cooperation to promote its economic development, he added.

