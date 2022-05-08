Home>>
82 pct of senior residents in China fully vaccinated against COVID-19
(Xinhua) 16:26, May 08, 2022
BEIJING, May 7 (Xinhua) -- A senior Chinese health official said 215.6 million senior residents had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, representing 81.67 percent of the population aged 60 and above.
A total of 162.3 million senior people had received a booster jab, said Wu Liangyou, an official with the National Health Commission.
COVID-19 vaccine has been proven effective in preventing severe conditions and deaths from the virus, Wu stressed, calling on the public to get fully vaccinated as soon as possible particularly given recent outbreaks of the virus across the country.
(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- EU could approve vaccines adapted to target COVID-19 variants by September
- U.S. FDA limits use of Johnson &Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over blood clot risk
- China most important supporter of COVID-19 vaccines to countries in region: Cambodian survey
- Over 3.3 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland
- Israeli researchers design wearable sensors to improve vaccine trials
- New candidate vaccines against COVID-19 variants designed: study
- Over 88 pct Chinese fully vaccinated against COVID-19: official
- Over 4 mln more COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland
- Over 3.22 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland
- New batch of China-donated supplies arrive in Afghanistan
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.