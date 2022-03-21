Home>>
Over 3.22 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland
(Xinhua) 09:18, March 21, 2022
BEIJING, March 20 (Xinhua) -- The amount of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on the Chinese mainland grew by over 4.15 million on Saturday, with the total number reaching over 3.22 billion, data from the National Health Commission showed Sunday.
