Over 3.22 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland

Xinhua) 09:18, March 21, 2022

BEIJING, March 20 (Xinhua) -- The amount of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on the Chinese mainland grew by over 4.15 million on Saturday, with the total number reaching over 3.22 billion, data from the National Health Commission showed Sunday.

