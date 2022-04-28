Home>>
US is largest beneficiary in Russia-Ukraine conflict
(People's Daily App) 17:14, April 28, 2022
Wu Dahui, Assistant Dean of the Russian Institute at Tsinghua University, said during an interview with the People’s Daily that providing massive advanced military equipment for Ukraine, the US and its allies are trying their best to undermine Russia on the battlefield. A weakened Russia best meets the interests of the US. The longer the conflict lasts, the harder Europe can achieve its strategic independence. The continent might see a gradual decrease in its energy dependence on Russia, but this dependence would be more and more diverted to the US. Therefore, the US is the largest beneficiary of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
