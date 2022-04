Ukrainian, EU leaders discuss further support for Kiev

Xinhua) 10:06, April 28, 2022

KIEV, April 27 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday he had discussed further support for Kiev, including macro-financial assistance, with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The parties talked about the 6th sanctions package on Russia, which would include oil embargo, Zelensky tweeted.

The Ukrainian leader also said that he thanked the European Commission for deciding to abolish tariffs and quotas on Ukrainian industrial goods and foods.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the EU stands ready to lift import duties on Ukrainian goods for a year.

