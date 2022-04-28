Home>>
UN secretary-general arrives in Ukraine
(Xinhua) 08:59, April 28, 2022
KIEV, April 27 (Xinhua) -- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday he has arrived in Ukraine.
"I have arrived in Ukraine after visiting Moscow," Guterres tweeted.
He said the UN will continue the work to expand humanitarian support and secure the evacuation of civilians from conflict zones, and he urged the end of hostilities.
"The sooner this war ends, the better -- for the sake of Ukraine, Russia, and the world," the UN chief said.
On April 26, Guterres visited Moscow and held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
