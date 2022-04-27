Home>>
Russia-Ukraine negotiations unlikely to make fundamental progress: expert
(People's Daily App) 16:01, April 27, 2022
Though Russia and Ukraine are fighting with each other, it is the US and NATO that are playing a decisive role when it comes to negotiations.
Check the video to see more.
