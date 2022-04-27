Lavrov, Guterres agree on need to continue Russia-Ukraine peace talks

Xinhua) 09:40, April 27, 2022

MOSCOW, April 26 (Xinhua) -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and visiting United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday agreed on the need to continue the negotiation process and seek a diplomatic solution to the Ukrainian crisis.

"We stand in favor of a negotiated solution," Lavrov said during a joint press conference with Guterres after their talks in Moscow, noting that Russia agreed to begin negotiations in early March immediately after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had proposed.

Lavrov expressed "disappointment" with the Ukrainian side's attitude towards the peace talks, saying that "apparently, they are not particularly interested in these negotiations."

He urged Kiev to quickly respond to Russia's proposals, and warned that the negotiations will yield no results if the West continues to provide weapons to Ukraine.

"I came to Moscow as a messenger of peace. My objective and my agenda are strictly linked to saving lives and reducing suffering," Guterres said, calling his discussions with Lavrov "very frank."

"It is my deep conviction that the sooner we end this war the better for the people of Ukraine, for the people of Russia, and for those far beyond," he added.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)