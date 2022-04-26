Ukrainian president, top U.S. officials discuss assistance for Kiev

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (4th R) and visiting U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (4th L) and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin (3rd L) meet in Kiev, Ukraine, April 24, 2022.

The parties discussed defense assistance, strengthening sanctions on Russia, financial support for Ukraine and security guarantees, according to a statement on the Ukrainian presidential website. (Ukrainian Presidential Office/Handout via Xinhua)

KIEV, April 25 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and visiting U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met in Kiev to discuss Washington's assistance for Ukraine, the presidential press service said Monday.

The United States has provided 3.4 billion U.S. dollars in defense support for Ukraine, marking the largest contribution to strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities, according the statement.

While speaking on the financial assistance, Zelensky voiced hope that the United States would help Ukraine in the post-conflict recovery and facilitate the access of Ukrainian goods to the U.S. market.

Zelensky also called for more sanctions against Russia, while handing over to the American side the Action Plan to strengthen sanctions on the country.

Blinken and Austin arrived in Kiev on Sunday, according to media reports.

