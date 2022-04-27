Russian military appoints new "head" of Kherson region in Ukraine

Xinhua) 09:18, April 27, 2022

KIEV, April 26 (Xinhua) -- The Russian military appointed a new "head" of the Kherson region in southern Ukraine on Tuesday after seizing the Kherson city council on Monday, said Gennady Laguta, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

In a video address published on Telegram, Laguta said that Russian forces also introduced a new "mayor" of Kherson city.

The Ukrainian flag has been removed from the Kherson city council, Laguta said.

Last week, Ukrainian Defense Ministry's spokesman Olexandr Motuzyanyk said Russia is preparing to hold a "referendum" in the Kherson region on joining Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kiev would withdraw from peace negotiations with Moscow if Russian forces hold "pseudo-referendums" in the areas they captured in Ukraine.

