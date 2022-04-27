Ukrainian president, Romanian PM discuss support for Ukraine

Xinhua) 09:13, April 27, 2022

KIEV, April 26 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday met with Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca to discuss Bucharest's support for Kiev, the presidential press service said.

During the talks, Zelensky thanked Romania's government for the assistance, including the defense aid it has provided for Ukraine.

"Your visit is an important, clear signal of Ukraine's support in the war against the Russian Federation," Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian leader praised Romania's position on sanctions policy against Russia over the conflict with Ukraine and the assistance in organizing the critical transit of international humanitarian aid to Ukraine, including energy resources.

During their talks, Zelensky and Ciuca also discussed the prospects for Ukraine's European integration, as well as the issues of regional and bilateral cooperation.

