Bulgaria should be part of efforts for peace in Ukraine: president

Xinhua) 15:10, April 28, 2022

SOFIA, April 27 (Xinhua) -- Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said here on Wednesday that his country should be part of the efforts for peace in Ukraine, according to the presidential press office.

"Bulgaria should be part of the efforts for peace and ending the conflict as soon as possible, because its prolongation will have disastrous consequences in many dimensions," Radev told reporters.

Radev once again categorically said that he was against the provision of military aid to Ukraine from Bulgaria. This would mean a step towards Bulgaria's direct involvement in this conflict, Radev said.

Answering a question about the upcoming visit of a Bulgarian delegation led by Prime Minister Kiril Petkov to Ukraine, Radev said that he did not consider such a visit necessary. "The sovereign Bulgarian position is being worked out in Sofia, not in Kyiv," Radev said.

