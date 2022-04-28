Kiev says no agreement yet on meeting between Ukrainian, Russian presidents

KIEV, April 27 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian Presidential Advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said on Wednesday that no agreement has been reached on a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported.

"The time of the meeting of the presidents of the two countries and the context of the meeting have not been determined yet," Podolyak, also a member of the Ukrainian delegation to the peace talks with Russia, was quoted as saying.

Consultations at the level of working subgroups, which are preparing the positions of the parties in legal terms, are underway, Podolyak said.

Earlier Wednesday, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Turkey hopes that a meeting between Zelensky and Putin would take place in the next few days, according to media reports.

