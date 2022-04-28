Russia destroys warehouses storing foreign weapons in Ukraine: spokesperson

Xinhua) 15:05, April 28, 2022

MOSCOW, April 27 (Xinhua) -- The Russian army has destroyed warehouses storing foreign weapons at Ukraine's Zaporozhye aluminum plant, Russia's Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

The Russian armed forces used high-precision sea-based Kalibr missiles to destroy "hangars, with a large batch of foreign weapons and ammunition supplied by the United States and European countries," ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said during a briefing.

Russia's aerospace forces hit 59 Ukrainian military facilities overnight, including 50 areas of Ukrainian manpower and equipment concentration, Konashenkov said.

Russian missile and artillery troops carried out 573 fire missions overnight, he added.

According to the spokesperson, since the start of Russia's special military operation, the Russian army has destroyed a total of 141 Ukrainian aircraft, 110 helicopters, 607 drones, 273 anti-aircraft missile systems, 2,596 tanks and other armored vehicles, 296 multiple rocket launchers, 1,134 field artillery and mortar guns and 2,413 special military vehicles.

