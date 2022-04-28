Ukraine seeks to get 5 bln USD from IMF per month: PM

April 28, 2022

KIEV, April 27 (Xinhua) -- Ukraine is seeking to receive 5 billion U.S. dollars from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) per month, Ukraine's media outlet Hromadske reported on Wednesday, citing the country's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

"We are talking about 5 billion dollars a month -- the need for this amount has been confirmed by both the IMF and the World Bank. These are the funds that the budget of Ukraine needs in order to fulfill all our social and humanitarian obligations," Shmyhal said.

The IMF has already set up a special administrative account through which Ukraine's partners will provide assistance for Kiev in the form of grants and loans, he said.

