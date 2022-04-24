Aviation brigade organizes flight training after rain

China Military Online) 15:27, April 24, 2022

A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command takes off after rain for a flight training exercise on March 25, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xu Jingcheng)

