Aviation brigade organizes flight training after rain
(China Military Online) 15:27, April 24, 2022
A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command takes off after rain for a flight training exercise on March 25, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xu Jingcheng)
