China releases aircraft carrier-themed promotional video, hinting arrival of third one
To celebrate its 73rd birthday, the People’s Liberation Army Navy on Friday released a promotional video on Chinese aircraft carriers.
The video contains rarely seen frames of the training, the interior of China’s two aircraft carriers Liaoning and Shandong and also details of the seamen’s work.
The trailer of the video uses a subtle metaphor that a Navy soldier tells his mother that he plans to have a third child over the phone, hinting at China’s third aircraft carrier.
Joining the Navy in 2012 and 2019, respectively, Liaoning and Shandong have completed a variety of tasks as trailblazers in Navy transformation, contributors to China’s army building and a witnesses to a stronger China. Now, they are ready to be joined by a third member.
(Compiled by Chen Rui)
