Submarines get missile loading at pier

China Military Online) 14:37, April 22, 2022

Sailors load missiles onto the submarines on March 22, 2022. Submarines attached to a navy flotilla under the PLA Northern Theatre Command had their ammunitions refreshed on March 22. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wu Haodong)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)