Submarines get missile loading at pier
(China Military Online) 14:37, April 22, 2022
Sailors load missiles onto the submarines on March 22, 2022. Submarines attached to a navy flotilla under the PLA Northern Theatre Command had their ammunitions refreshed on March 22. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wu Haodong)
