Home>>
China strongly opposes latest US arms sales to Taiwan; PLA vows to take powerful measures
(Global Times) 15:55, April 07, 2022
Two Su-35 fighter jets and an H-6K bomber fly in formation on May 11, 2018. The People's Liberation Army (PLA) air force conducted patrol training over China's island of Taiwan.(Photo: Xinhua)
China strongly opposes US approval of a $95-million package including technical assistance of Patriot missiles to China's Taiwan region, which severely violates the one-China principle &3 joint communiqués and rudely interferes in China's internal affairs: Defense Ministry.
The PLA will take powerful measures, resolutely defeat all external interference and "Taiwan independence" secessionist attempts and firmly safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity: Defense Ministry.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- PLA fighter jets hold cross-regional drills over 5,000km, show capabilities
- Air force aviation brigade conducts night flight training
- Scouts participate in reconnaissance ability assessment
- Airmen participate in parachute training
- Chinese PLA cooperates with militaries of over 50 countries in COVID-19 fight: spokesperson
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.