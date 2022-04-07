China strongly opposes latest US arms sales to Taiwan; PLA vows to take powerful measures

(Global Times) 15:55, April 07, 2022

Two Su-35 fighter jets and an H-6K bomber fly in formation on May 11, 2018. The People's Liberation Army (PLA) air force conducted patrol training over China's island of Taiwan.(Photo: Xinhua)

China strongly opposes US approval of a $95-million package including technical assistance of Patriot missiles to China's Taiwan region, which severely violates the one-China principle &3 joint communiqués and rudely interferes in China's internal affairs: Defense Ministry.

The PLA will take powerful measures, resolutely defeat all external interference and "Taiwan independence" secessionist attempts and firmly safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity: Defense Ministry.

