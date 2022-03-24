Languages

Thursday, March 24, 2022

Scouts participate in reconnaissance ability assessment

(China Military Online) 10:51, March 24, 2022

Scouts assigned to a reconnaissance detachment of a brigade under the PLA Xizang Military Command run through the valley with full gears during a reconnaissance ability assessment on March 11, 2022. The assessment was aimed at verifying the troops' combat capability. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang Kai)


