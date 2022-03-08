Pilots maneuver fighters in aerial refueling

China Military Online) 15:00, March 08, 2022

A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the PLA Western Theater Command flies into position behind the refueling boom of an aircraft tanker to receive fuel during a training mission on February 20, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Chang)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)