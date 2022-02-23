Anti-submarine patrol aircraft taxis onto ramp for flight

China Military Online) 16:58, February 23, 2022

An anti-submarine patrol aircraft attached to a naval aviation regiment under the PLA Southern Theater Command taxis to the flightline before taking off for a recent anti-submarine flight training mission. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Qin Qianjiang)

