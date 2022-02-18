Home>>
MBTs rumble through desert for field training
(China Military Online) 15:06, February 18, 2022
A group of main battle tanks (MBTs) attached to a combined-arms regiment under the PLA Nanjiang Military Command rumble through the desert to the designated area for field training on February 9, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Gao Yang)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
- In pics: Battle of the Flowers parade of 2022 Nice Carnival
- How technology helps Chinese athletes make breakthroughs at Beijing Winter Olympics
- Shcherbakova wins as ROC duo finish 1-2 in women's singles figure skating at Beijing 2022
- French duo crowned, Chinese ice dancers make history at Beijing 2022
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.