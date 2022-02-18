MBTs rumble through desert for field training

China Military Online) 15:06, February 18, 2022

A group of main battle tanks (MBTs) attached to a combined-arms regiment under the PLA Nanjiang Military Command rumble through the desert to the designated area for field training on February 9, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Gao Yang)

